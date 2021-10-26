Must-Watch Interview with Kimberly Goguen and George Iceman of the Reveal Report 10/25/21 - For those who are not yet familiar with Kim and her work, you are in for a treat! In this interview, Kim covered topics such as:Order of the Black SunProject Looking GlassDemons/DjinnsIlluminatiAI computer system that is 1,000 years ahead of our time. It is a quantum system - it can jump plains, dimensions, and time. It is a mapping system, which means it connects to all things, organic or inorganic.Chair of DestinyPindarThe Truth about TrumpIntel - Brigadier Generals issued Trump a Cease and Desist letter on 10/25/21Organizations formed by the Order of the Black Sun: Skull & Bones, FreemasonsThe origin of the Order of the Black Sun was UkraineDragon FamiliesQ Anon and Operation Trust - What makes this dangerous?Who is the person behind Q?COVID-19 - Certificate of Vaccination Identification 2019Galactic FederationUniversal Council"Trust yourself, trust God/Source/the Creator, trust your intuition, and discern information." - Kimberly Ann GoguenJoin Life Force Chat to learn more and ask your questions:https://t.me/joinchat/UEOqdejL3Paq4nvfThis video has tons of Life Force links: