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Must-Watch Interview with Kimberly Goguen and George Iceman of the Reveal Report 10/25/21
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351 views • October 26, 2021
Must-Watch Interview with Kimberly Goguen and George Iceman of the Reveal Report 10/25/21 - For those who are not yet familiar with Kim and her work, you are in for a treat! In this interview, Kim covered topics such as:
Order of the Black Sun
Project Looking Glass
Demons/Djinns
Illuminati
AI computer system that is 1,000 years ahead of our time. It is a quantum system - it can jump plains, dimensions, and time. It is a mapping system, which means it connects to all things, organic or inorganic.
Chair of Destiny
Pindar
The Truth about Trump
Intel - Brigadier Generals issued Trump a Cease and Desist letter on 10/25/21
Organizations formed by the Order of the Black Sun: Skull & Bones, Freemasons
The origin of the Order of the Black Sun was Ukraine
Dragon Families
Q Anon and Operation Trust - What makes this dangerous?
Who is the person behind Q?
COVID-19 - Certificate of Vaccination Identification 2019
Galactic Federation
Universal Council
"Trust yourself, trust God/Source/the Creator, trust your intuition, and discern information." - Kimberly Ann Goguen
Join Life Force Chat to learn more and ask your questions:
https://t.me/joinchat/UEOqdejL3Paq4nvf
This video has tons of Life Force links:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d5691a57-2912-4089-9a2e-ca8c08fe9060
Order of the Black Sun
Project Looking Glass
Demons/Djinns
Illuminati
AI computer system that is 1,000 years ahead of our time. It is a quantum system - it can jump plains, dimensions, and time. It is a mapping system, which means it connects to all things, organic or inorganic.
Chair of Destiny
Pindar
The Truth about Trump
Intel - Brigadier Generals issued Trump a Cease and Desist letter on 10/25/21
Organizations formed by the Order of the Black Sun: Skull & Bones, Freemasons
The origin of the Order of the Black Sun was Ukraine
Dragon Families
Q Anon and Operation Trust - What makes this dangerous?
Who is the person behind Q?
COVID-19 - Certificate of Vaccination Identification 2019
Galactic Federation
Universal Council
"Trust yourself, trust God/Source/the Creator, trust your intuition, and discern information." - Kimberly Ann Goguen
Join Life Force Chat to learn more and ask your questions:
https://t.me/joinchat/UEOqdejL3Paq4nvf
This video has tons of Life Force links:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d5691a57-2912-4089-9a2e-ca8c08fe9060
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