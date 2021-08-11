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Covid -19: Dr Sam FAQs 2
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80 views • August 11, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey, August 10th, 2021
Has the CDC admitted there is a problem with the PCR?
What is everyone dying from?
What is the Delta variant?
What about Covid antibodies?
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. 07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing: https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
2. KHN & POLITIFACT HEALTHCHECK: https://web.archive.org/web/20210730232814/https://khn.org/news/article/fact-check-cdc-pcr-covid-test-distinguishes-from-flu-eua-request-withdrawal/
3. CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
4. Multiplex PCR: https://microbeonline.com/multiplex-pcr-principle-applications-and-limitations/
5. “Breaking News” Woman in her 90s dies: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/breaking-news/woman-in-her-90s-dies-in-sydney-after-contracting-covid19-in-family-setting/news-story/88debd252c93edc2ad4549b4974cdc29
6. Life expectancy Australia: https://www.finder.com.au/life-expectancy-in-australia
7. Template to use for asking Health Authorities FOI Requests. NZ Ministry of Health can’t provide evidence of the diagnostic specificity of SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR “testing”: https://fyi.org.nz/request/15780-clinical-sensitivity-and-specificity-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2#comment-4053
8. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they? - Prof Vincent Racaniello: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0
9. A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
10. Public Health England risk assessment: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/994761/18_June_2021_Risk_assessment_for_SARS-CoV-2_variant_DELTA.pdf
11. The Delta Variant - Fact, Fiction and outright Lies (Dr. Andrew Kaufman Explains): https://odysee.com/@sayerji:7/Genome-Variant-Pres-7-14-21:9
12. How COVID-19 testing works - NZ Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/how-covid-19-testing-works
13. Antibody Testing for COVID-19 - David Crowe: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronavirus/AntibodyTestingForCOVID.pdf
14. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19 disease: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
15. A Reappraisal of Humoral Immunity Based on Mechanisms of Antibody‐Mediated Protection Against Intracellular Pathogens: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0065277606910013?via%3Dihub
Dr Sam's Website: https://www.drsambailey.com
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Has the CDC admitted there is a problem with the PCR?
What is everyone dying from?
What is the Delta variant?
What about Covid antibodies?
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. 07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing: https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
2. KHN & POLITIFACT HEALTHCHECK: https://web.archive.org/web/20210730232814/https://khn.org/news/article/fact-check-cdc-pcr-covid-test-distinguishes-from-flu-eua-request-withdrawal/
3. CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
4. Multiplex PCR: https://microbeonline.com/multiplex-pcr-principle-applications-and-limitations/
5. “Breaking News” Woman in her 90s dies: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/breaking-news/woman-in-her-90s-dies-in-sydney-after-contracting-covid19-in-family-setting/news-story/88debd252c93edc2ad4549b4974cdc29
6. Life expectancy Australia: https://www.finder.com.au/life-expectancy-in-australia
7. Template to use for asking Health Authorities FOI Requests. NZ Ministry of Health can’t provide evidence of the diagnostic specificity of SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR “testing”: https://fyi.org.nz/request/15780-clinical-sensitivity-and-specificity-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2#comment-4053
8. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they? - Prof Vincent Racaniello: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0
9. A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
10. Public Health England risk assessment: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/994761/18_June_2021_Risk_assessment_for_SARS-CoV-2_variant_DELTA.pdf
11. The Delta Variant - Fact, Fiction and outright Lies (Dr. Andrew Kaufman Explains): https://odysee.com/@sayerji:7/Genome-Variant-Pres-7-14-21:9
12. How COVID-19 testing works - NZ Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/how-covid-19-testing-works
13. Antibody Testing for COVID-19 - David Crowe: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/coronavirus/AntibodyTestingForCOVID.pdf
14. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19 disease: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
15. A Reappraisal of Humoral Immunity Based on Mechanisms of Antibody‐Mediated Protection Against Intracellular Pathogens: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0065277606910013?via%3Dihub
Dr Sam's Website: https://www.drsambailey.com
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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