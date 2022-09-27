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PATRICK LANCASTER: 27SEP22 - Ukraine War: Frontline Referendum Special Report Donetsk - Avdeevka - SOUTH UKRAINE REFERENDUM COVERAGE #5/6
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100 views • September 27, 2022

CHECK THE PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE SOUTH UKRAINE REFERENDUM COVERAGE


https://youtu.be/_JoVUXFFbXA


With the Referendums To Join Russia In full effect In Ukraine we found it necessary to go to the Ukraine War Donetsk - Avdeevka Frontline and show the situation there. Seek more information to educate yourself watch reports from both sides. . In this report, I show Pro/Russian DPR soldiers voting in the referendum to join Russia and also show you Ukrainian military positions that have been taken by DPR force(no journalist has been in these locations yet).Ukraine's government has begun accusing Russia of coercing residents to vote they are condemning them calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting begins in Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics). We are on the ground covering all 4 areas that are having the referendums so you can see for yourself and make an educated opinion. In this report We show you some of the processes of the referendum in the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region As you most probably know there have been huge developments in the Russia - Ukraine war this week.The west keeps supporting Ukraine with more and more weapons which seem to be antagonizing Russia. They continue to refuse to show the full story of what has been happening in Donbass for the last 8 years. The Russian President seems to have had enough and says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons & any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity and weapons of mass disruption are used on Russia. and he says “This is not a bluff,” . The Russian Defense Minister Shoigu says Russia is at war with the collective West," and a Partial mobilization has been announced by Russia. The US has also privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.Of course, as always full English and Russian translated subtitles

#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you.

Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02ADSOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3keXMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4LtxfvkDOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NAYou can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

Keywords
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