WEATHER MODIFICATION IS NOT A "THEORY" - IT'S AN INTERNATIONAL CRIME

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CORRECTION: At 5:20 I say "silver dioxide". I meant to say "silver iodide".
Operation Popeye (Vietnam War) - https://www.brighteon.com/abeefa32-ae17-481d-97d7-3ced572c450f
Ben Livingston - The father of weather mods https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQyD3JD4v7w
CNN CLIMATE FOCUS SHIFTS FROM POISONATION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/I29a9729WB1k/
Environmental Modification Convention - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environmental_Modification_Convention
Convention on Biological Diversity - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_on_Biological_Diversity
Mirrored - Remarque 88