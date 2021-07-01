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Man sets fire in front of China’s foreign ministry; ‘Unprecedented’ security control in Beijing
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30 views • July 01, 2021
A new education bill hits the Arizona State House. It requires students to learn about people who fled communism. Beijing mandates a growing list of detailed security measures. That’s in preparation for the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary. Despite the strict regulations, one man managed to set a fire, right in front of China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister outlines the potential for military conflict with Beijing. Two Asia experts give their takes — while a Japanese politician also chimes in. Is Hong Kong’s freedom dying? Some say it’s alive and well. Activists say they’re regrouping behind an invisible front line — one that’s harder to invade with tear gas and rubber bullets.
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