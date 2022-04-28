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04/26/2022 Brexit leader Nigel Farage：China a ‘very serious’ potential ‘enemy’ of the West. We are selling ourselves for pieces of silver. And there are too many people in politics, media and business, who are happy to do it to line their own pockets.