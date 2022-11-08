Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“I Read the 3rd Secret of Fatima” Russia Will Be The Instrument of the Chastisement The Sun will DIM
1102 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 days ago |
Shop now

Martin Malachi reveals what he is allowed to say about the 3rd secret of Fatima “The Most Holy Virgin… said that Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by heaven to punish the whole world if we do not beforehand obtain the conversion of that poor nation.” -Sr. Lucy to Fr. Fuentes, 1957

Support - 💜 Please consider supporting this channel (Mystic Post TV) through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for quality Catholic centered video stock footage and voiceovers. At Donor Box

https://donorbox.org/mystic-post-donations-2

Mirrored - Mystic Post TV

Keywords
russiaprophecy3rd secret of fatimafr martin malachi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket