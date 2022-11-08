“I Read the 3rd Secret of Fatima” Russia Will Be The Instrument of the Chastisement The Sun will DIM

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Martin Malachi reveals what he is allowed to say about the 3rd secret of Fatima “The Most Holy Virgin… said that Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by heaven to punish the whole world if we do not beforehand obtain the conversion of that poor nation.” -Sr. Lucy to Fr. Fuentes, 1957
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