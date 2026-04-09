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MAGA Splits Hard: Trump on a Mission—But Why?
Sarah Westall
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MAGA supporter and outspoken voice Melissa Redpill joins the program for a candid conversation on her continued support for President Donald Trump—and how her views are shaped by her interpretation of faith, current events, and her research into biblical prophecy.

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This discussion comes at a time when there are increasingly visible differences within Trump’s base. Melissa represents one segment of supporters who believe Trump’s role extends beyond traditional politics. She has written multiple books exploring end-times themes and biblical prophecy, and in her view, current events align with a larger unfolding process. She explains how these beliefs inform her perspective and why she continues to support Trump’s actions.

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This episode is intended to explore and understand one viewpoint within a wider and evolving conversation. There is a growing segment of people who interpret world events through a biblical lens, and this discussion offers insight into that perspective. Whether you agree or disagree, it reflects a viewpoint that is influencing part of the national dialogue.

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You can learn more at https://MelissaRedPill.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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