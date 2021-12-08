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IN RESPONSE TO THE VACCINE
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70 views • December 08, 2021
IN RESPONSE TO THE VACCINE
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EXCELLENT!! KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AND EXERCISE THEM https://bit.ly/3Is7kPn
ALL OF THE EVIDENCE PROVES THIS IS A MASS MURDER EVENT https://bit.ly/33eECBD
DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: VACCINES HAVE NEVER BEEN SAFE https://bit.ly/3duxu5J
THIS IS NOT A VIRUS https://bit.ly/3ygpOgA
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TELEGRAM https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
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