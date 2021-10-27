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Ep# 154 ”Cabinet Shuffle 2021”
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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My opinion on the Recent Cabinet Shuffle from the Federal Liberals. More "Virtue Signaling" and Optics in the name of "Progress".

#cdnpoli, #TrudeauMustGo,#crustycanuck



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Sources:

From True North Media : https://youtu.be/x6dh8ESMT50

From Rebel Media Their Daily Show from 26 OCT: https://youtu.be/-ueAQJxNfGI

From Global News, Trudeau's Intentions: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/trudeau-says-he-intends-to-lead-liberals-into-next-federal-election/ar-AAPZ3c1?ocid=msedgntp

$ 3 Million more in "Cabinet Salaries": Canadians paying $3 million more in cabinet salaries when compared to 2015 | True North (tnc.news)



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