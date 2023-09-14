Terrible Losses! Russians Have Dealt a Crushing Blow at Trying to Surround 'BAKHMUT' Ukrainian Army!

After the failed counteroffensive, the Ukrainian high military command realized that it would not be possible to break through the Russian defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately for the Kyiv authorities and the NATO generals, within 3 months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not able to reach not only the Sea of Azov but even the city of 'Tokmak'.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN