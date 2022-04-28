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And They Said I was CRAZY for Growing a Tomato Tree...
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335 views • April 28, 2022
These MASSIVE Tomato Trees are pumping out huge harvests! This is an incredible amount of food.
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Shared from and subscribe to:
The Gardening Channel With James Prigioni
https://www.youtube.com/c/jamesprigioni/videos
Merchandise: jamesprigioni.com
Amazon Store: www.amazon.com/shop/thegardeningchannelwithjamesprigioni
MY FAVORITE GARDEN PRODUCTS 🧰 💯
→ Birdies Raised Beds: COUPON CODE: TUCK https://shop.epicgardening.com
→Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/2z7NIRQ
→ Sulfur Dust for Fungal Diseases: https://amzn.to/2VETaXP
→ UV Resistant Marker: https://amzn.to/3oUevXb
→ 40% Shade Cloth- https://amzn.to/3vrAYNF
→ Garden Straw Mini: http://bit.ly/gardenstraw
→ Coco Coir: https://amzn.to/3uAyV9J
→ Vermiculite: https://amzn.to/311woeH
→Perlite: https://amzn.to/33uUJHQ
→Mykos Pure Mycorrhizal Inoculant: https://amzn.to/2WCZfRX
→6 Mil Greenhouse plastic: https://amzn.to/39m1YCQ
→Row Cover: https://amzn.to/2GR12h5
→Neem Oil: https://amzn.to/2NgXfta
→Insect Netting: https://amzn.to/2DbJ9I7
→BT Spray for Brassicas: https://amzn.to/3erdkss
→Pruners I use: https://amzn.to/2QsNCtT
→Tomato Clips: https://amzn.to/2YxoaGr
→Square Foot Gardening Book: https://amzn.to/3bUwCVo
→My Boots https://amzn.to/2NZq5Pe
ALSO FIND ME ON
→Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JamesPrigion...
→Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesPrigioni
→Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamesprigioni
→Contact: (Business Only) [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Gardening Channel With James Prigioni
https://www.youtube.com/c/jamesprigioni/videos
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