The Military Knows The Elections Were Hacked! Soros: "Trump will disappear in 2020". China is eating your lunch Joe!

Colonel Phil Waldron reveals that multiple government agencies were monitoring the 2018 US Midterm elections and became aware that the system used was completely vulnerable to a foreign enemy's cyberattack because they watched as it happen. With the evidence that's being exposed at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, it is now a certainty that an act of WAR is responsible for toppling the US government and installing a compromised and controllable puppet into the Office of the Presidency,



There are now only two possibilities, either the Military have so completely failed in their sworn duty to protect the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic that they, themselves, have become an Enemy of the People. Or everything that's transpired since Chairman Biden was installed has been allowed to happen in order to wake the American People in order to avoid a Civil War.



If the Military have become an Enemy of the People, then the duty to save America falls upon the 100 MILLION Armed Patriots to rise-up and overthrow the Despotic government that's been installed to rule over them. This responsibility is clearly outlined in the Declaration of Independence.



If the US Military are still faithful to their nation and everything we have witnessed was in fact allowed to happen as a tactic known as "Devolution", then surely that milestone has been reached. Administrator Biden's support has crumbled to the point where nobody other than a limited number of avowed communists would care if he was forcibly removed from the Oval Office.



With the Genocide-Jab having been mandated for the Armed Forces come September, we won't have to wait very long to see which of the two is correct.



It is my considered opinion based on my studies that the real threat is the Kabbalistic Judaism sect, they are among the Global Elite and hold every major position in world corporations. China is simply the glove puppet at the helm, while they hide behind the China facade! This is the Illuminati, Freemasons, Hidden Hand, Swamp, Deep State Elite who control all Big Tech and Big Pharma and includes all the actors well known to you! Like an octopus with 10,000 tentacles that affects every part of our life today. This is the Cabal spely also as The Kabbal - Kabbalistic Judaism and they want to rule the world and eliminate Goyim - that's us folks. Welcome to reality Satanic Ba'al worship that Yah (God's name) warned the Isra'elites against throughout the ages, but none would listen, so here we are reaping the consequences! This is not how it was meant to be!