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Grooming society for full UFO Disclosure – Tactics of COVID Propaganda
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111 views • October 04, 2021
Tonight Dave and Brian talked about how the Elite have groomed society for a full UFO disclosure. We talked about current trends in this grooming and how the government is going to release many files next month in what might be the road to full disclosure. We also talked about how the public is being propagandized and manipulated to accept the COVID Plandemic and their constant hypocrisy in how they report certain facts.
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