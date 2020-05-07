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Del Bigtree - "What Will You Do... " ...... When the Contact Tracers Arrive for your Children?
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112 views • May 07, 2020
A short but powerful video regarding Ventura County Health Department preparing to go door-to-door to check if your children have tested positive for COVID-19 WHAT WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19, and removed from your home to a quarantine center?? That is what Ventura County Health Authorities are announcing in this short clip. "This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead." #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating
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