The Baba World Chris Ott Talk 1: How I Heard About Meher Baba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Ott discusses hearing about Meher Baba for the first time. Includes a short clip of his father describing the day he told him about Baba. Recorded in Myrtle Beach on May 21, 2025. Camera, lighting, and editing by Chris Ott.
Chris Ott's website: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub/home