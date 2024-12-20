BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Fauxi: Unmask The Truth
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
Secret Chinese Biotech Programs & The Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci In Jail

* Why isn’t Fauci in prison? You’ll wonder after you watch “Thank You, Dr. Fauci”.

* Jenner Furst, a celebrated documentarian and self-professed leftist, made this docu-thriller.

* He couldn’t deny the truth when he started digging.

* Even if you think you know a lot, this is an amazing conversation.

* We’re finally learning how and why ’rona was unleashed on the world.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 December 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jenner-furst

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1870167286503600198

Keywords
false flagcover-upbiotechtucker carlsonchinadonald trumpukrainedarpabioweaponvaxanthraxjabanthony faucicoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicvirus originscamdemicmrna vaccineproject defusejenner furstfood-covid relationshipcabinet appointments
