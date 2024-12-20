Dr. Fauxi: Unmask The Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Chinese Biotech Programs & The Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci In Jail
* Why isn’t Fauci in prison? You’ll wonder after you watch “Thank You, Dr. Fauci”.
* Jenner Furst, a celebrated documentarian and self-professed leftist, made this docu-thriller.
* He couldn’t deny the truth when he started digging.
* Even if you think you know a lot, this is an amazing conversation.
* We’re finally learning how and why ’rona was unleashed on the world.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 December 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jenner-furst