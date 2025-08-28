Joe Untamed: Whistleblower Insights with Bradley Birkenfeld on Finance & Fraud

RERUN 8.27.25 - Get ready for an unmissable episode of Joe Untamed today! We’re sitting down with Bradley Birkenfeld, the world’s most famous financial whistleblower and author of Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED. Bradley blew the lid off UBS, exposing how the world’s biggest bank helped the ultra-wealthy commit billions in tax fraud and shattered Swiss banking secrecy. Today, he brings his insider knowledge straight to you, showing how the same patterns of corruption could still exist in today’s banking and crypto worlds.

We’ll dive deep into Wall Street, Washington, and the modern financial frontier—crypto. Bradley will break down how banks and government officials may still shield corruption, why whistleblowers often face the brunt of the system, and whether exchanges like FTX are repeating history in new digital forms. His expert insights will give you a rare behind-the-scenes look at finance, uncovering risks and revealing what ordinary Americans need to know to protect themselves.

And it’s not just finance—Joe Untamed will also cover the breaking news shaking the nation, including the shocking Minneapolis church shooting. This episode is packed with eye-opening analysis, urgent issues, and actionable knowledge that you won’t hear anywhere else. Tune in today to stay informed, understand the hidden forces shaping our world, and hear it straight from the experts!





