The “Stimulus” Myth Hides The Approaching Worldwide Political & Economic Disaster

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Print more money! ... Stimulate the economy! ... These are the bankrupt ideas that dominate a bankrupt Washington D.C. They are acts of desperation to try to fend off the inevitable economic disaster that central bankers and politicians have set into motion over the last 100 years. Central planning has (once again) failed, and printing more money will not save it.