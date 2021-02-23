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Sjonnie O'Fart is boos!
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144 views • February 23, 2021
Sjonnie O'Fart, het overspelige slaapie van escortgekkie Alexia Lexy vond het een leuk idee om zijn livedinges op te leuken met een geinig inkijkje.
Net als onze tempeliergekkie Marco Connector heeft hij bij Ali een paar leuke plastic zwaarden gekocht en die aan de muur gehangen, indrukwekkend! Staat ook erg leuk bij dat smerige sleetse bankje waar hij wat bozig op gaat zitten. Leuk Sjonnie, moet je vaker doen, geeft je armoedige en zelfs asociale livedinges een extra uitstraling!
Net als onze tempeliergekkie Marco Connector heeft hij bij Ali een paar leuke plastic zwaarden gekocht en die aan de muur gehangen, indrukwekkend! Staat ook erg leuk bij dat smerige sleetse bankje waar hij wat bozig op gaat zitten. Leuk Sjonnie, moet je vaker doen, geeft je armoedige en zelfs asociale livedinges een extra uitstraling!
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