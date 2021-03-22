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You Get Out What You Put In To It
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30 views • March 22, 2021
As always it's about who does what and the rewards garnered. Excluding of course nepotism and corrupt familial connections. If you put the sweat equity in, the hard work and determination, it'll payoff in the end.
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing and as always....
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing and as always....
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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