A German Journalist has again Mistaken their Job - as an IDF Propaganda Officer at the UN

A German journalist has again mistaken their job for that of an IDF propaganda officer.
This time it was a reporter at the Tagesspiegel who was the victim of confusion when he asked UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese if she has "the written document by the government [of Israel] with a clear intent to commit genocide."
