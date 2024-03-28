Create New Account
A German Journalist has again Mistaken their Job - as an IDF Propaganda Officer at the UN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

A German journalist has again mistaken their job for that of an IDF propaganda officer.

This time it was a reporter at the Tagesspiegel who was the victim of confusion when he asked UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese if she has "the written document by the government [of Israel] with a clear intent to commit genocide."

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

