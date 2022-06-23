Nicole Arbour has stalked several men over the past decade. Where is Justice?

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My son Ryan Upchurch is actively being stalked and harassed by self proclaimed "artist" and "comedian" Nicole Arbour. She is NOT a US citizen. She has continued to file false claims and court reports. She has already lost a case against my son and she is now falsely claiming rights to his music. WHERE DOES THIS END? Can we NOT have her deported. She is a nuisance.