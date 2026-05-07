"What’s Your Favorite Type of Abortion?" – Brandon Gil Leaves Her SQUIRMING

In this video, I react to the viral moment where Brandon Gall asks a pro-abortion advocate a question that seems to leave her completely unsettled: "What is your favorite type of abortion?" The exchange is uncomfortable, telling, and highlights the massive divide in how we discuss this issue in 2026. After breaking down the clip and the advocate's reaction, I’m getting personal. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this topic, and my perspective has shifted significantly. I’m walking you through the logic, the emotional weight, and the specific realizations that led me to change my stance on abortion. Whether you agree or disagree, this is a conversation we need to have with total honesty. Let’s dive into the clip and the "why" behind my change of heart. Follow me on X: @RechargeFreedom Support the Channel: Become a member #BrandonGall #AbortionDebate #ProLife #ProChoice #ReactionVideo #SocialCommentary #Debate #Philosophy #CultureWar #ChangeMyMind