The battle for the soul of the Church in the 21st century | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

The Church is at a crossroads, and both laity and clergy are battling like never before to decide the fate of the Church's culture and that of the world. Join John-Henry Westen in this week's InFocus as he reflects on this week's stories, how some priests have responded to being 'cancelled' by the powers that be, how Lifesite's readership is supporting heroic and charitable initiatives, and how the faithful are seeking to live holy lives amidst private and public and trials.

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