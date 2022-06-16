Panorama of Creation Part 3 Dr Carl Baugh Pre Flood Wonder World

The year 1990. Dr Carl Baugh delivers a cascade of amazing insights into the pre flood world. Function, composition, and properties of the canopy about 11 miles up. Firmament in the Bible is interpreted as >> Compressed, pounded together and stretched out METAL.

Astronaut's visors have a thin layer of transparent Gold to shield against cosmic rays. Compressed chilled hydrogen takes on the properties of a METAL, with fiber optics and superconductivity. Also pink spectrum photo enhancement. Levitation observed with superconductor and magnetic field.

Carbon dating can be used fraudulently to sustain any theory regarding the age of rocks and fossils.

About 39 minutes into the lecture, there is a camera shot of the audience, and who appears to be the young 'Elon Musk in the audience.



