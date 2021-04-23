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Attorney Lays Out Difficulties For Chauvin Appeal And Three Other Officers Involved In Floyd Death
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40 views • April 23, 2021
Owen and constitutional lawyer, Robert Barnes discuss what may be in the pipeline for the Chauvin case and policing in America.
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