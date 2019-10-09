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AWESOME outdoor medical marijuana garden in California
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327 views • October 09, 2019
Check out this outdoor medical marijuana garden. The tour in August 2016 shows the entire cannabis garden. Watering, checking soil, and avoiding root rot in cannabis plants. Hot days and cold nights
grower pinches marijuana plants back twice, when 3 ft tall and the longest day of the year, June 21 to make plants bushy. Blueberry Dream grows into a great big plant! See how an experienced outdoor marijuana grower cultivates great looking plants.
grower pinches marijuana plants back twice, when 3 ft tall and the longest day of the year, June 21 to make plants bushy. Blueberry Dream grows into a great big plant! See how an experienced outdoor marijuana grower cultivates great looking plants.
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