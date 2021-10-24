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Werewolf Week: October 26th Obama Celebrates 666 Weeks as the Antichrist and La Palma Marks 50 Years of Volcano Eruptions
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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93 views • October 24, 2021
These are a few clips from my upcoming documentary asking the question: Is HAARP behind all these hundreds of earthquakes that are happening under the La Palma volcano.

Video Notes:

Beware as we enter 'Halloween Week'. The number one week on the Satanic Blood Sacrifice calendar. Keep one eye on Obama and the other eye on the volcano at La Palma island.


"Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis" was a video game from 2009. Funny enough it was released in North America on October 29, 2009. It is about an underworld group called 'Puritas Cordis' who are taking over the Earth using false flags, war, weaponized weather events, etc. The game had a section in it that pertained to the island of La Palma and the predictions that have been forthcoming. I want to play you a segment on that game and show you more 'predictive programming' of a tsunami attacking the American east coast and New York City. The video audio jumps around a little bit so make sure that you read the sub-titles.


Since the first two earthquakes hit the island of La Palma on September 10th, 2021 there have been over 5,500 low grade and medium earthquakes charted on the official European (Spanish) seismology register.

Related video:

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE


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