© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Werewolf Week: October 26th Obama Celebrates 666 Weeks as the Antichrist and La Palma Marks 50 Years of Volcano Eruptions
Follow
2
Share
Report
93 views • October 24, 2021
These are a few clips from my upcoming documentary asking the question: Is HAARP behind all these hundreds of earthquakes that are happening under the La Palma volcano.
Video Notes:
Beware as we enter 'Halloween Week'. The number one week on the Satanic Blood Sacrifice calendar. Keep one eye on Obama and the other eye on the volcano at La Palma island.
"Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis" was a video game from 2009. Funny enough it was released in North America on October 29, 2009. It is about an underworld group called 'Puritas Cordis' who are taking over the Earth using false flags, war, weaponized weather events, etc. The game had a section in it that pertained to the island of La Palma and the predictions that have been forthcoming. I want to play you a segment on that game and show you more 'predictive programming' of a tsunami attacking the American east coast and New York City. The video audio jumps around a little bit so make sure that you read the sub-titles.
Since the first two earthquakes hit the island of La Palma on September 10th, 2021 there have been over 5,500 low grade and medium earthquakes charted on the official European (Spanish) seismology register.
Related video:
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Video Notes:
Beware as we enter 'Halloween Week'. The number one week on the Satanic Blood Sacrifice calendar. Keep one eye on Obama and the other eye on the volcano at La Palma island.
"Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis" was a video game from 2009. Funny enough it was released in North America on October 29, 2009. It is about an underworld group called 'Puritas Cordis' who are taking over the Earth using false flags, war, weaponized weather events, etc. The game had a section in it that pertained to the island of La Palma and the predictions that have been forthcoming. I want to play you a segment on that game and show you more 'predictive programming' of a tsunami attacking the American east coast and New York City. The video audio jumps around a little bit so make sure that you read the sub-titles.
Since the first two earthquakes hit the island of La Palma on September 10th, 2021 there have been over 5,500 low grade and medium earthquakes charted on the official European (Spanish) seismology register.
Related video:
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.