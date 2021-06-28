© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
176) 5G plus Graphene Nanoparticles - Pandemic anatomy and End Purpose - EN subtitles
Follow
1
Share
Report
9747 views • June 28, 2021
Subtitles credits to Pat Black: https://www.brighteon.com/f453aa62-c594-4029-ba2e-4d4cc450dfa3
Original: La Quinta Columna message: https://www.laquintacolumna.net | PANDEMIC ANATOMY AND END PURPOSE - ENGLISH VERSION -
June 27th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PANDEMICANATOMYANDENDPURPOSE-ENGLISHVERSION-:2
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
ORWELLITO: https://rumble.com/vj27p9-la-covid-19-est-provocada-por-xido-de-grafeno-introducido-al-cuerpo-por-var.html
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-covid-19-es-provocada-por-el-oxido-de-grafeno.html
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Original: La Quinta Columna message: https://www.laquintacolumna.net | PANDEMIC ANATOMY AND END PURPOSE - ENGLISH VERSION -
June 27th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PANDEMICANATOMYANDENDPURPOSE-ENGLISHVERSION-:2
Preliminary study on the content of a Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer): EN Unofficial Translation: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html | Original: https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
ORWELLITO: https://rumble.com/vj27p9-la-covid-19-est-provocada-por-xido-de-grafeno-introducido-al-cuerpo-por-var.html
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-covid-19-es-provocada-por-el-oxido-de-grafeno.html
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.