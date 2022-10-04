Create New Account
And We Know 10.3.2022 PANIC in DC! Brazil election opens eyes! THE [DS] LIES no longer WORK! Their DARK WAYS Expos
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
LT of And We Know


October 3, 2022


Nothing like a little humor to brighten the day… or start your week. Again, folks are using their gifts…their ideas to show us the stark difference between the Current administration and President Trump… we will dive into this, showcase election reminders as they attempted to steal Brazil, watch how paid off generals behave when they lie… and so much more…


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mhsrc-10.3.22-panic-in-dc-brazil-election-opens-eyes-the-ds-lies-no-longer-work.html

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticsliespresidentdeep statechristianelectionswashington dcbrazilgeneralsltbiden administrationand we knowexposing evil

