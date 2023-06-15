Create New Account
Santeria Growing In Catholic Venezuela
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Now Religion in the News: a report and comment on religious trends and events being covered by the media. This week’s item is from the Sandusky Register, February 16, 2008, with a headline: Santeria Gains Ground in Catholic Venezuela. The following are excerpts: The man says he is possessed by a god. He shouts, his body trembles, and he lifts a sacrificed lamb to his lips, drinking its blood from the jugular.




Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

