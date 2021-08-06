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Are 5G towers a globalist social control & mass kill grid?
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222 views • August 06, 2021
1000s of 5 G towers are going up worldwide. The big corporate owners and media claim they're needed to improve internet speed but there's growing evidence of a more sinister agenda.
The 5G rollout started about the same time as the covid pandemic. The towers can emit very dangerous levels of radiation which is not disputed(there were warning signs at this tower I investigated admitting its radiation exceeds FCC standards). There is also no FCC serial # on the tower which appears to be unlawful.
Researchers have found graphene oxide and nanoparticles in the covid injections. These may interact, be triggered by 5G transmissions. These substances may be actually changing the genetics of the human victim, hosts to turn them into biological robots whose brains can be controlled by the 5G transmitting an AI hive mind control. Also, people with low "social credit" scores may be punished by the 5G control grid by it turning off their cars, appliances("internet of things")to even death by heart attacks. 5G triggering nanoparticles from the covid injections to block oxygen absorption and trigger heart attacks).
The 5G working with the covid injections may be the ultimate social control system to rule human society worldwide.
The globalist crime syndicate can use this binary weapon, social control system to kill off billions of people and render the survivors into mindless biorobots(used by the global rulers for tissue and organ harvesting).
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The 5G rollout started about the same time as the covid pandemic. The towers can emit very dangerous levels of radiation which is not disputed(there were warning signs at this tower I investigated admitting its radiation exceeds FCC standards). There is also no FCC serial # on the tower which appears to be unlawful.
Researchers have found graphene oxide and nanoparticles in the covid injections. These may interact, be triggered by 5G transmissions. These substances may be actually changing the genetics of the human victim, hosts to turn them into biological robots whose brains can be controlled by the 5G transmitting an AI hive mind control. Also, people with low "social credit" scores may be punished by the 5G control grid by it turning off their cars, appliances("internet of things")to even death by heart attacks. 5G triggering nanoparticles from the covid injections to block oxygen absorption and trigger heart attacks).
The 5G working with the covid injections may be the ultimate social control system to rule human society worldwide.
The globalist crime syndicate can use this binary weapon, social control system to kill off billions of people and render the survivors into mindless biorobots(used by the global rulers for tissue and organ harvesting).
Follow, subscribe, share "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" here, GAB, BITCHUTE, YOUTUBE, BRANDNEWTUBE to support my "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
Email [email protected](NOT GMAIL) to go on mailing list for special reports, news updates, pledge $ contributions, offer newstips and arrange interviews, individual consults.
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