ASHKENAZI JEWS ARE NOT KHAZARS - DAVID DUKE

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For years people have been trying to distort and steal the ancient and proud Turkic history of the Khazars and use it for Zionist Jews wishing to steal it. In this video the respected and famous, Dr. David Duke exposes this Communist Zionist Jewish myth on how Ashkenazi Jews (European Jews) do not descend from Khazarian people nor from any Turkic people.
Dr. David Duke explains all of this from a scientific view, genetic view and historical view on how the Khazarian history does not match with that of the Ashkenazi Jews. Futhermore, he exposes the Zionist Jews of Arthur Koestler and Shlomo Sand, especially Dr. Eran El.Haik and his DNA tests on how corrupt they are as he interprets them his own way that does not match with the genetic testing of Jews done by 99% of the other scientists which have proven that European Jews share the same DNA with that of Sephardic Jews, Lebanese, Palestinian and Mizrahi Jews, not with any Khazar or Turkic people.
More of the Khazarian conspiracy can be seen on Dr.David Duke's website:
http://davidduke.com/rethinking-khazar-theory/
It is a MUST SEE! Dr.David Duke has debunked the Khazarian conspiracy as he always has with other Zionist lies. Jews are not just a religion, Jews are a race/ethnicity - Jews are an Ethno-Religious group which is an ethnicity and religion at the same time no different from the Assyrians in Iraq or the Copts in Egypt. According to Jewish DNA.
From Voat: https://voat.co/v/politics/3166272
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over