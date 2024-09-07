BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When you reverse God’s hierarchy & order, then you bring disorder & LGBT pedophile Satanist takeover
86 views • 8 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2024). When the Western feminist nations’ Church’s millions of post-1960s fake Christians redefine hundreds of Bible verses concerning men and women and women's head coverings protection and warnings against cross-dressing in men's pants, and reverse God’s hierarchy and order of God the Father and God the Son and man and woman and child and pet and reverse it into an inverted satanic hierarchy starting with the pet and the child and the woman and the man and Christ and Father God, then it brings disorder and it brings millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites to take over every aspect of their Western feminist nations’ governments and schools and media and corporations and churches and military and police, and the millions of fake Christians get exterminated by these demon spirits disguised as humans in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies using sword & famine & plague & demon armies judgment. Once we real Christians are gone, then the fake Church’s millions of fake Christians will get killed by Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO one-world global government.


healthtrumpcurrent eventsnewsbiblechristjesusqanonvaccinechristiantrutheconomyprayerchurchnwoqpatriotbible prophecyilluminatiend timesantichristcovid
