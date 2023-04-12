2023-4-11 discernment - promises or judgment - 171

*I should have uploaded this last night, but I was tired and went to bed, so when you hear me talk about 'this evening is the last day of passover", I am referring to last night, the 11th at even unto the 12th at even.

*the appointed time of harvest will be (may 25th at even until the 26th at even), 7 sets of sabbaths until the morrow after. I will speak more on this as we get closer. Actually, I will be making a video today, because the Lord is telling me to that today.

*prepare Noah, and be found in your heart singing the song of Moshe! (law keeping! covenant abiding! Spirit and voice of the Most High obeying!) (and do not be found to be slandering the covenant of Yahuah by calling it old, and by walking the religions handed down to us from our fathers who knew Him not.)



