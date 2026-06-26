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Cults, DNA Tech & Interdimensional Portals - Chloe Ariell Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/06/26/cults/


Chloe Ariell joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss what it was like growing up in a Cult. Chloe observed unusual phenomena and strange behaviour within some of the cult members including her father who was the founder of the cult. Her father seemed well connected and boasted about being taken off world into space.Various intelligence agencies have monitored Chloe and have tried to ruin her life.


In Part 1, Chloe Ariell shares details about her childhood in a large polygamous cult in Australia during the 1970s and 1990s. She discusses her father’s background as a former New Zealand policeman and 33rd degree Freemason who likely worked for a letter agency, using unethical hypnosis to recruit teenage wives. The conversation explores how genetic trauma from WWII veterans was passed down through her family, how the cult operated with a protected status, and Chloe’s early experiences with extraterrestrial beings and DNA-matching spacecraft technology.


In Part 2 Chloe Ariell talks about some of her ET and Milab Experiences. Chloe goes deeper into her hypnotherapy sessions where her consciousness was transferred into a 1939 Antarctic naval admiral to activate ancient technology. She explains how military and ET programs use crystalline implants in the third eye as dimensional portals, allowing subjects to travel between realities. The discussion covers dark interdimensional entities, shadow beings in handlers, connections to Michael Aquino, and Chloe’s own Kennedy bloodline DNA that grants her heightened telepathic abilities and access to the fae.

Keywords
ufomind controlciamichael aquinoparanormalufologysupernaturalfreemasonset contacthypnotherapymilabssecret programsalien abductionsfaeinterdimensional portalsdna technologydark entitiesconsciousness travelaboriginal telepathyantarctic basesbloodline dnachloe ariellgenetic traumapolygamous cultsthird eye implants
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