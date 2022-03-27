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Ukraine - Here is a Comrade from the Territorial Defense, and not Lzyum, but Dnepropetrovsk. He was taken prisoner, read description. 032722
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111 views • March 27, 2022
Here is a comrade from the territorial defense, and not Izyum, but Dnepropetrovsk. He was taken prisoner when he tried to highlight our crossing over the Seversky Donets. There were heavy battles for the crossing, now troops are moving south along it, towards Slavyansk. The fact that the Teroboronists were brought under Izyum from the Dnieper speaks volumes.
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