CA DOCTORS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘MEDICAL MISINFORMATION’ BILL from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ca-doctors-fight-back-against-medical-misinformation-bill/
Dr. Jeff Barke, a founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, joins Del to discuss California’s new law enacted with the passage of AB2098, which effectively makes it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians.
#AB2098 #MedicalMisinformation #RxForLiberty
POSTED: October 14, 2022