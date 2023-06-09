This Couple Invented CCTV security cameras

Albert L. Brown and his wife Marie van Brittan Brown invented the CCTV camera security system. This technology is ubiquitous today. They are perhaps the only couple who invented something of far-reaching economic and cultural impact.
