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False flag executed by the Ukrainian army in Donetsk Region
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100 views • March 16, 2022
Telegram - News Romania (”Citizens of Ukraine confirm Ukranian forces are firing on their own people. Remember that Kindergarten that was blown up?”) and Relentless Truth (”For the most part the Ukrainian government is an extension of the American government, which is trained and controlled by the CIA. Others have their fingers in the pie as well.”).
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