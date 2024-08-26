MZTV 1546: Was the Birth of Jesus the Worst Curse To Ever Befall Humanity?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians tell us that billions of human beings will burn in hell for eternity for rejecting Jesus. Put another way: if Jesus hadn't come to earth, no one could burn in hell for eternity. In fact, no one would ever even have HEARD of eternal torment. For, according to Christianity, Jesus is the One Who brought the specter of endless suffering to earth. No one had ever even dreamed of it before Him. To follow this insane thinking—how much better, then, if the Son of God had never set foot upon this planet, never opened His mouth?
