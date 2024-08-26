BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MZTV 1546: Was the Birth of Jesus the Worst Curse To Ever Befall Humanity?
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
54 views • 8 months ago
899 views Aug 23, 2024

Christians tell us that billions of human beings will burn in hell for eternity for rejecting Jesus. Put another way: if Jesus hadn't come to earth, no one could burn in hell for eternity. In fact, no one would ever even have HEARD of eternal torment. For, according to Christianity, Jesus is the One Who brought the specter of endless suffering to earth. No one had ever even dreamed of it before Him. To follow this insane thinking—how much better, then, if the Son of God had never set foot upon this planet, never opened His mouth?

Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PT-qo1QAW7A

Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind
