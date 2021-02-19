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Greg Kelly interviews President Trump
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630 views • February 19, 2021
In an exclusive interview with Greg Kelly, the former president paid tribute to Rush Limbaugh. Trump, who has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving office late last month, also touched on topics including U.S. relations with China, his feud with top Republican Mitch McConnell and the 2020 election.
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