David Lammy gets confronted about Gaza.

Foreign Secretary of UK since July 2024.

Kiev is sabotaging the process of prisoner exchange - Maria Zakharova

Ukrainian authorities are only interested in exchanging militants from nationalist groups and foreign mercenaries.

Russia offered Ukraine to exchange 935 prisoners of war but Kiev accepted only 279.

Ethiopian Emperor's Shield Stolen by British Returned to Homeland

The shield of the Abyssinian Emperor Tewodros II, stolen by Britain from Ethiopia in 1868 during the Magdala War, has been returned to its homeland. The artifact was to be sold at auction, but changed their mind under pressure from the African country's authorities.

The ceremonial handover was attended by representatives of the Ethiopian Cultural Heritage Authority and descendants of veterans who fought in the Magdala War.

The Battle of Magdala was the final battle of the British Expedition to Abyssinia. It took place in April 1868 between British forces under Robert Napier and Abyssinian forces under Emperor Tewodros II.

Following the defeat, Emperor Theodore II committed suicide, and his son, Prince Alemayehu, returned to Britain, where he died in 1879 at the age of 18. During the battle, British forces captured many Ethiopian artefacts, including ceremonial objects and religious symbols.