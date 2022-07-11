CELEBRITY FRONTMEN FOR GLOBAL TRAFFICKING

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Amazing Polly
Why was Richard Branson meeting with Ukraine president Zelensky? I have a very dark hypothesis . Get ready for a rollercoaster ride! My website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php *THANK YOU! Best audience on the internet!* References below:
Ukraine thousands of Unaccounted Children (BBC, 2022): https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60692442
Pandora Papers re Ukraine / Zelensky: https://www.occrp.org/en/the-pandora-papers/pandora-papers-reveal-offshore-holdings-of-ukrainian-president-and-his-inner-circle
Organized Crime Index Ukraine: https://ocindex.net/country/ukraine
BBC article on baby thefts in Ukraine (2006): http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/6171083.stm
Globe and Mail article baby thefts Ukraine (2009) (via ECLJ): https://eclj.org/the-case-of-the-missing-children-lost-babies-and-corpses-without-organs-fuel-allegations-of-trafficking-in-body-parts-in-ukraine
Eastern Europe’s Chamber of Horrors (Catholic Culture, 2007): https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=7472
Expansion of Stem Cell ‘therapies’ in Ukraine: https://good-time-invest.com/blog/expansion-of-stem-cell-transplant-hospitals-in-ukraine/
Corey’s Digs: Shipwrecked on Ten Islands with Branson, Clinton: https://www.coreysdigs.com/clinton-foundation/shipwrecked-on-ten-islands-with-clintons-branson/
ILO report on trafficking: Economics of forced labour: ILO says forced labour generates annual profits of US$ 150 billion
#NWO #globalism #mafia