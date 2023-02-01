Why are there so many translations of the Bible?

With so many different translations is the Bible really reliable? Why are there so many? What is the difference between a translation and a paraphrase? And which one is the right one? Dumb Christian takes just a few minutes to answer and encourages you to find the one that's right for you.
