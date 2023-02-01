Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why are there so many translations of the Bible?
29 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 15 days ago |

With so many different translations is the Bible really reliable? Why are there so many? What is the difference between a translation and a paraphrase? And which one is the right one? Dumb Christian takes just a few minutes to answer and encourages you to find the one that's right for you.

Keywords
biblejesushebrewkjvgreeknivtranslationaramaicesvancient languages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket