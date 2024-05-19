Shocker. Former DEI manager for Facebook & Nike is going to prison for big time theft

BREAKING: Former DEI manager for Facebook and Nike sentenced to over 5 years in prison for stealing over $5 *million* from the two companies. Shocker.





Diversity manager Barbara Furlow-Smiles has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud after she utilized "a scheme involving fraudulent vendors, fake invoices, and cash kickbacks."





After getting fired from Facebook where she stole $4.9M, the DEI manager went to Nike and did the same thing.





Furlow-Smiles would pay her friends by linking PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts to Facebook credit cards for "services" that never got delivered.





After she paid the friends, the money would get kickbacked to her.





She then used the money to "fund a luxury lifestyle in California, Georgia and Oregon."









https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1791918821055599098











