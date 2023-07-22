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Aerial Artistry - Lightning 2023-07-22
AerialArtistryCA
AerialArtistryCA
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30 views • August 05, 2023

Mother nature lit up our lives on Saturday night (for the second night in a row)... this video was not edited but is just a steady stream of amazing lightning consistently flowing. This view is looking NorthEast from the North side of Lac La Nonne.

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA


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Music I Use: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos License code: J5JV7KFQVTK2P72J

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