FDA ATTEMPTS TO “FLU SHOT” FUTURE COVID VACCINES

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Public comment is needed NOW to stop the FDA from considering bypassing their already fractured process of Covid vaccine safety and efficacy testing to ‘Flu shot’ future Covid vaccines and boosters.
Make your comment before the hearing, June 27th, to stop the agency allowing plug and play updates to these mRNA shots lacking proper clinical trials.
#VaccineSafety #FluShot #NoClinicalTrials
POSTED: June 27, 2022