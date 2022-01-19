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Rinat Strahlhofer Discusses Lack of Proper Testing for Mobile Phone Safety
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35 views • January 19, 2022
While working as a key strategist of Northern Rivers for Safe Technology in Australia, Rinat Strahlhofer discovered the biggest techno industry scam and is now exposing the forces of corporate greed. Her journey began when her husband was having trouble sleeping shortly after they installed a 3G router in their home. She realized that since the mid 1990s a plastic mannequin filled with liquid is what is used to test if a cell phone is labeled as “safe.” She is the founder of We Are Not SAM and is now educating people worldwide that tech gadgets are not properly tested before being released to the public and how the 5G radiation is slowly killing us.


TAKEAWAYS

The real reason for rolling out 5G cell phone coverage globally

How 5G coverage is dangerous and deadly to humanity

How the COVID j@b is connected to 5G technology

Boycotting 5G cell phones is something that is necessary for our survival


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Who Is Sam: https://youtu.be/ZmNFDAQuLmc
Implications of 5G: https://bit.ly/5GIMPLICATIONS
Interview with Dr. Tenpenny: https://bit.ly/TENPENNY5G
Boycott 5G Cell Phones: https://wearenotsam.com/blog/why-the-stop-5g-signs/
Sign the Petition: https://wearenotsam.com/petition/
The We Know Show: https://wearenotsam.com/the-we-know-show/
Alison McDowell - Internet of Bodies: https://adbl.co/2XvD9Eo
Fourth Industrial Revolution book: https://amzn.to/3aSCRdO
Bill Gates owns Crown Castle Stock: https://bit.ly/3G26BmF
Children’s Health Defense Sues FCC and WINS: https://bit.ly/3jjVpZ7

🔗 CONNECT WITH RINAT STRAHLHOFER
Website: www.wearenotsam.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearenotsam/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPnLBfH8yXM8JT8Xjpjrb2Q
Telegram : https://t.me/wearenotsam

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
mobile phonesradiation5gtechnologyiphonesafetycovidrinat strahlhofertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showwe are not sam
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