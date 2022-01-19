Rinat Strahlhofer Discusses Lack of Proper Testing for Mobile Phone Safety

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TAKEAWAYS
The real reason for rolling out 5G cell phone coverage globally
How 5G coverage is dangerous and deadly to humanity
How the COVID j@b is connected to 5G technology
Boycotting 5G cell phones is something that is necessary for our survival
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Who Is Sam: https://youtu.be/ZmNFDAQuLmc
Implications of 5G: https://bit.ly/5GIMPLICATIONS
Interview with Dr. Tenpenny: https://bit.ly/TENPENNY5G
Boycott 5G Cell Phones: https://wearenotsam.com/blog/why-the-stop-5g-signs/
Sign the Petition: https://wearenotsam.com/petition/
The We Know Show: https://wearenotsam.com/the-we-know-show/
Alison McDowell - Internet of Bodies: https://adbl.co/2XvD9Eo
Fourth Industrial Revolution book: https://amzn.to/3aSCRdO
Bill Gates owns Crown Castle Stock: https://bit.ly/3G26BmF
Children’s Health Defense Sues FCC and WINS: https://bit.ly/3jjVpZ7
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🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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